Remembering back the joy that it brings,
of times we were little encouraging things,
like Cracker Jack prizes and decoder rings,
and wondering how the sticker-burr clings.
We’d slant an ear when the mockingbird sings,
had bristled neck hairs fearing bumblebee stings.
Made carefully creased paper plane wings,
took a beeline for the playground swings.
The rage was sen-sen for the fresh taste it brings,
saved bubble gum wrappers and balls of kite strings.
Took target practice with marbles and slings,
and pondered the powder on butterfly wings.
A thrill at the park when Dimaggio swings,
and cringe at the thought of iodine stings.
Those were the times of most fabulous flings.
Now today it's delightful to conjure such things.
Dennis Boydston,
Salida
