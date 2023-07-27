140 years ago
The Weekly Mail, Aug. 4, 1883: Wagons are going to Carbonate now without interruption. The first woman who arrived in that town was given an ovation. The numerous celibates chipped in, and among other things presented her with a town lot, a snow bank, a pay mine, and last, but not least, the wherewithal to purchase a silk dress.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, July 27, 1923: A horse driven by the Misses Gladys and Alberta Brown, daughters of E.B. Brown of Adobe park, became frightened at the road grader on third street hill Thursday afternoon and started to run away.
P.C. Laverty, who was driving the grader, succeeded in stopping it before serious damage was done.
The girls were uninjured.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, July 22, 1948: The monthly fire drill at the Koppers Co. was held yesterday afternoon. These drills are put on to test the ability of the men in handling fire equipment and also to check on the time required to put the fire out.
From the time the fire was started in a barrel in the yard and the siren had warned the men, everything was under control within seven minutes.
The same type of equipment is used as in cities. Everyone attends the drills with the exception of the engineer and the fireman.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 20, 1973: Modernization of the First National Bank in Salida will take another step forward this weekend as bank personnel move into the new and more spacious lobby area.
All teller business, beginning Monday, will be handled in the new area.
The walkup windows, located inside the front door of the installment loan department, together with the drive-up window, will be open for business at 9:30 a.m. and the main lobby hours will be from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday.
Remodeling will continue in the installment loan department and on the exterior portion of the bank, with a hoped for final completion by mid-August.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 17, 1998: Come this fall, visitors of Mount Shavano Fish Hatchery and Rearing Unit will see a lot of construction activities, but no fish.
“We just wanted to let locals know ahead of time that we will be shut down and out of fish,” said Mel Rose, superintendent of the hatchery.
“The public is still welcome to come, but there won’t be much to see until February or March.”
Starting in September, the hatchery will begin a $1 million renovation and disinfection project, designed to eliminate whirling disease.
Whirling disease infects several species of trout, which may cause the fish to exhibit a whirling behavior, or develop spinal deformities or black tails.
Currently, water for the raceways, ponds and hatchery troughs is supplied from seepage, large springs and the Arkansas River.
The hatchery plans to eliminate the river as a water supply, since the river is the source of the disease.
