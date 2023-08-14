140 years ago
The Weekly Mail, Aug. 18, 1883: Canon City is going wild over the discovery of petroleum, and is waking prophetic as to the future of that section of the country. It may be all very very true, and Salida wishes her much joy of the discovery, but we prefer our own steady, unhindered growth to a boom of any kind.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Aug. 10, 1923: Two men were seriously hurt Wednesday at the Salida Granite quarry, when a drill struck a missed shot. The men are Harvey Haley, who was thrown back into a sump and badly burned on the left shoulder and arm, and J.S. Brenton, foreman of the quarry, who was badly burned on the left arm.
Haley might have drowned had not Brenton jumped into the sump and pulled his head out of the water.
Haley was drilling into a missed hole, but did not think he was within eight feet of the powder when the drill struck and caused the explosion.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Aug. 9, 1948: Harold R. Koster, Inc. today observed the 25th anniversary of his service as representative of the Aetna Casualty and Surety Co.
In addition to congratulations from many of the businessmen, Mr. Koster received a large bouquet of roses and gladiolus from the Salida Green House flower store.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 6, 1973: A 1956 Allis Chalmers loader and a 1972 Dodge car were involved in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Third and H streets on Saturday at 3:35 p.m.
Roy R. Hicks was driving the loader, belonging to Columbine Glass and Minerals of Wheat Ridge, when the accident took place.
The loader was northbound on H Street when its brakes failed and it went through the stop sign at the intersection.
The 1972 Dodge, driven by John D. Bearden, was westbound on Third and was struck head on.
There was no damage to the loader but there was an estimated $600 damage to the front of the Bearden vehicle.
Hicks was cited for driving an unsafe vehicle.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 18, 1998: Another chapter has been added to Nathrop’s history, with the opening of the new post office Monday morning.
A group of residents gathered outside the building as Postmaster Linda Eggleston cut a gold ribbon, dedicating the post office to President Bill Clinton. Postmaster Relief is Theresa Jimerson.
“Nathrop was supposed to be named Nachtrieb, after its first postmaster, Charles Nachtrieb,” Eggleston said.
“When he went to Denver to name the town, someone misspelled the name and Nachtrieb ended up being called Nathrop.”
