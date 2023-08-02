Dragon wins grand champion at Chaffee County Fair

Cheri Shleicher of Salida is a handy woman with a needle, and her talent recently earned her a grand champion ribbon in open class textiles at the Chaffee County Fair.
Her counted cross-stitch piece “Dragon” took two years to complete.
She said she mostly worked on it during the winter months and laid it aside during warmer weather.
The large finished piece is covered in tiny stitches, including the dragon and the background.
Shleicher said she finished the pieces a couple of months ago and was happy to have won a grand champion ribbon for her effort.
The piece, along with other open class and 4-H efforts, is on display at Chaffee County Fairgrounds through the weekend.
