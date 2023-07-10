Those who have clothing needing repair but who have no sewing skills are invited to take advantage of Mend-It Monday from 1-3 p.m. July 17 in the Salida United Methodist Church basement, 228 E. Fourth St.
According to a press release, the experienced volunteer sewers can do basic hand- and machine-mending, but not zippers or leather. All clothing must be clean.
