Partnership: the key to raising a winning steer

Raising a winning steer requires a trusting relationship between the animal and its caretaker, as demonstrated by Maci Pridemore, 13, grand champion winner of this year’s 4-H Beef Show. She also took the junior reserve champion title for showmanship.
Maci said her steer, a Maine Angus cross named Skid, is about 1 year old, and she had had him for around nine months. Maci’s older brother, Brayden Pridemore, now a senior at Salida High School, took reserve grand champion.
Judge Clint Shultz said market steers are judged based on the amount of muscle, their condition, their structural correctness and balance.
Showmanship is a partnership between the showman and the steer. “We need a good calm calf and a good showman who knows how to use their equipment and has been working with that calf,” he said.
Pridemore feeds Skid grain and hay and walks him around with their mule, she said.
“We just spend time talking to them and getting them used to our smell and our voice.” Additionally, she said her family starts to get animals used to the show stick early on.
Kaitlyn Walke took the champion beef title and senior reserve champion title for showmanship. Noah Bearss was the reserve champion. Jacob Walke was named junior champion for showmanship, and Molly McMurry earned senior champion for showmanship.
