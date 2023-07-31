Molly McMurry takes first in poultry showmanship

Five competitors – three in junior competition and two in seniors – showed their birds in the Chaffee County Fair’s meat poultry judging Wednesday morning.
This year’s event was the first since 2021 due to the 2022 event being canceled following an international outbreak of avian flu.
The junior showmanship competition was won by Lily Egbert, 14. Cash Courson, 11, took second place, and Lea Howard, 9, came in third.
The senior competition was won by Molly McMurry, 19, who was competing in her final year of eligibility for the contest. McMurry took first place for the fourth straight competition and was competing for the 10th time. Second place in the senior division went to Clara Streeter, 17.
The poultry judging drew about 20 spectators.
