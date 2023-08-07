140 years ago
The Weekly Mail, Aug. 18, 1883: W.W. Roller, who has been engaged in the furniture trade in Salida since the day the first business house was opened in town, has sold that business to L. Witmer & Co., who will continue the business at the old place on First street. Mr. Roller will remain a resident of Salida, devoting most of his time probably to mining interests he has in hand. The active member of the firm which succeeds him, Mr. L. Witmer, is a man well known to all our citizens as a thorough business man and gentleman, and that he will be successful in his new departure there can be no doubt.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Aug. 7, 1923: M.F Phillips and Frank Marchi have purchased the wholesale business of the Crutcher Mercantile company, one of the oldest business establishments in Salida. Mr. Crutcher was in business for twenty-two years. He will retire.
Mr. Crutcher established the business but later took in Edward Plimpton as a partner. After the death of Mr. Plimpton, his son was in the business for a short time when Mr. Crutcher bought the interest and continued the business alone.
The building was not included in the sale to the new owners.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Aug. 3, 1948: Mrs. Albert Hightower suffered burns to her right hand when the gasoline can with which she had started the fire caught fire.
Thinking she had kerosene instead of gasoline, she had thrown some in the stove.
Through the quick action of her husband she was saved from serious injury and the house saved from flames, when he quickly brought the garden hose into the house and turned it on the kitchen, and grabbed a blanket to smother the flames.
No serious damage was done to the house except the walls blackened.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 31, 1973: Action was filed in district court at Salida Monday in a last-ditch effort to save the historic Smeltertown smokestack, presently doomed to the wreckers’ ball.
The names of 27 Chaffee County residents appear as plaintiffs on the complaint, which charges that Chaffee County commissioners acted beyond their authority and illegally in conveying property on which the brick stack stands to Columbine Minerals Co., Inc. of Denver.
The 306-foot stack has been the object of controversy since late last spring when the Columbine firm appeared before the commissioners and asked for a quit claim deed from the county which would permit them to tear the stack down.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 28, 1998: Salida City Council voted unanimously Monday to settle a lawsuit filed by Ed Quillen, Merle Baranczyk of The Mountain Mail and William Murphy of KVRH Radio.
The city agreed to pay $3,000 or roughly 75 percent of the $4,080 in attorney fees accrued during the litigation.
As a matter of public policy, the city agreed, it “desires” to conduct public business in full view of the public.
Furthermore, if an executive session is to be called for, the burden will be on those calling for the executive session to publicly state their reasons for one, and explain how the meeting would qualify under the exceptions listed in the Colorado Open Meetings Law.
