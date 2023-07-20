140 years ago
The Weekly Mail, July 21, 1883: The recent hanging of a brace of outlaws at Maysville serves to illustrate the difference between lynch law and mob law.
The hanging of these villains was simply retributive justice speedily administered.
Laws are instituted among men for the protection of life and property, order and decency, and when the regularly constituted authorities fail to punish crimes against society and the lawless and vicious elements are permitted to escape through technicalities of law and the aid of paid attorneys, then lynch law becomes not only justifiable, but a necessity.
Mob law is the gathering together of a crowd of heated and excited men, who, without stopping to weigh the chances of a supposed criminal’s innocence or guilt, proceed to execute vengeance upon him at once.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, July 20, 1923: Speeders and reckless drivers will meet their Waterloo or their favorite nurse if they attempt to speed over the crossing at Third and E streets. The city council has laid a trap for them. A new crossing has been designed which dips three inches below the surface of the street. It also takes the place of the underground culvert.
The crossing is designed so that a car traveling at the maximum speed permitted will be able to make the crossing without inconvenience but if an attempt is made to cross at unlawful speed the driver and his companions either will shake hands with the man in the moon or smash the springs and axles of the car or both.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, July 17, 1948: Over 300 children and adults attended the picture “Sudan,” shown last night at Alpine Park by members of the Lions Club.
Many adults brought their own chairs and reported that they thoroughly enjoyed the picture.
The lights in the park were turned out and the picture was visible from every part of the park.
A number of tourists attending congratulated the Lions Club for such a friendly gesture.
It is the plan of the Lions Club to sponsor a picture every Friday night during the balance of the summer.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 17, 1973: Final plans for the start of construction at the Harriet Alexander Field were made at a pre-construction meeting held at the airport Monday.
Bob Stotler, administrative assistant to the Chaffee County commissioners, explained that C.E. Mills will bring in a crushing machine this next weekend and the oil batch plant should be here within 10-12 days.
The date set for completion of the $100,000 project is August 4. It is hoped that by this time the main runway will be resurfaced with the exception of the striping and painting, which will be done after the new asphalt has been allowed to set for a time.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 15, 1998: New superintendent Jim Wilson greeted the Salida School District R-32-J Board of Education for the first time Tuesday evening.
“I am happy to be here. I’ve really enjoyed the community so far,” he said.
Wilson invited the board members to come by his office for a visit any time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.