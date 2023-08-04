After finishing my meal at a local restaurant recently, I asked for the bill. The server said someone in the restaurant had already paid for it. When I asked who, the server said the person wanted to remain anonymous.
I very much wanted to express my gratitude for this act of kindness. It touched my heart to realize someone wanted to treat a priest to dinner. The thought entered my mind that the best way to thank them might be to treat someone else, perhaps a total stranger, to dinner the next time I dined out.
A few days later I was buying a few groceries when I realized that I left my credit card at home. All I had was the cash in my pocket, which wasn’t enough to cover my purchase. I was a bit under a dollar short. I was embarrassed.
I asked the cashier if I could put something back. Then I felt someone tap me on the shoulder. A kind lady behind me handed me a dollar. I thanked her for her offer, but insisted it was no big deal for me to put something back. She insisted that I take the dollar, saying it would make her day. Even though it was a small favor, I was immensely grateful for her kindness.
People frequently tell me about similar experiences they’ve had here in Salida and all over this part of Colorado. People here are not like people who live in the big cities where everyone tends to live in a bubble they won’t step out of.
My sister and brother-in-law from California have visited Salida twice in the last year. Both times they commented about how impressed they were with how kind people in our community tend to be. It’s a nice reminder to have people from outside the area point out aspects of our culture that we all too often take for granted.
Part of not taking such acts of kindness for granted is for each of us to share in the responsibility of reaching out to everyone with whom we come in contact in a spirit of charitable love.
When people look out for each other by default, that kind behavior becomes contagious. It all starts with each of us choosing to perform at least one act of kindness toward others every day.
Even when we encounter the occasional person who doesn’t appreciate kindness, we should stay the course. Some people find it hard to believe that another person might be willing to be helpful without ulterior motives. We can’t let that discourage us. We must prove them wrong.
So, where do we start dispensing our own random acts of kindness? I’m sure you can think of lots of worthy causes, but here are a few suggestions:
1. First and foremost, always have your radar fine tuned to identify spur-of-the-moment opportunities like the examples I cited above. Being kind to people in the course of everyday activity is one of the most powerful ways to make a difference.
2. Become more aware of the needs of elderly neighbors. Even visiting people in senior living communities is so uplifting to them.
3. Donate secondhand items that are collecting dust to a secondhand store.
4. Hand write a letter to an old friend or relative, especially someone who may be lonely. Make sure to mail it.
5. Leave positive and encouraging messages to the people you live and work with, messages that will make them feel good about themselves.
6. In conversations be more of an active listener and try not to talk about yourself too much.
7. Be kind to people in the service industry. Many of them live paycheck to paycheck and sometimes they may be under great stress, like having to work more than one job.
Once you make helping others part of who you are as a person, more ideas and opportunities will become decisions to you. I’m not certain that it was Mother Teresa who first said this, but she often quipped, “The world is full of kind people – if you can’t find one, be one.”
The Rev. James Williams is pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Salida.
