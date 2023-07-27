Chaffee County 4-Hers weighed in their large animal livestock for competition Wednesday morning at the Chaffee County Fair.
The grand total for livestock was 53,285 pounds.
Of that, 84 swine with a total weight of 21,914 pounds were brought in.
This year the low-end weight for swine was 134 pounds and high end was 318 pounds.
Qualifying weight for swine for the livestock sale is 235 pounds minimum and 300 pounds maximum. Animals that are below and above weight can be shown but not sold.
Only nine swine did not fall into the qualifying range for sale.
Total weight of beef came in at 28,799 pounds for 22 steers and one heifer.
The lowest weight for a steer was 1,067 pounds, and the high end was 1,575 pounds. The lone heifer came in at 1,089 pounds.
All beef weighed enough to qualify for sale with the minimum cut-off weight at 1,050 pounds. There is no maximum weight for beef.
Sheep weighed in at a total of 1,590 pounds with low weight at 100 pounds and high weight at 157 pounds. Minimum weight for sheep to be offered for sale is 100 pounds.
Of 13 goats weighed in, 12 qualified for sale weight at a minimum of 50 pounds with no maximum.
Weights ranged from 42 pounds to 97 pounds. Total weight for goats came in at 940 pounds.
Large animal competition took place Thursday. Small animal competition took place Wednesday.
The annual Chaffee County Fair Junior Market Livestock Sale will take place at 6 p.m. today at Chaffee County Fairgrounds in the north building. Small and large animals will be offered for sale, including champion and grand champion animals.
