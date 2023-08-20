A phrase that has become popular, and perhaps even overused in recent years, is the term “core values.” We hear people refer to other people by saying things like, “He has really solid core values.” Businesses function better and more effectively if the leaders have taken the time to define their core values and encourage all their employees to abide by them.
It is unfortunate that despite all this attention, values – and the role they play in our lives – are vastly misunderstood in today’s culture. That’s why it is worthwhile every now and then to take a few minutes to reflect on values in general, but also on our own personal values and how they are guiding our lives.
A question that invariably arises when such a reflection takes place is “How do I know what my values actually are?” Even more importantly, it’s worth asking, “How do I know what values someone else possesses?” More often than not, we won’t discern the true values a person holds simply by asking them what their values are.
First let’s talk about what values are. Values are enduring beliefs that guide a person’s behavior over time. That’s why many wise observers say, “Don’t tell me what you value or believe … let me watch you for a few weeks, and after I’ve observed you for a while I’ll tell you what you value and believe.” Actions really do speak louder than words when revealing a person’s true values.
The same applies to self-reflection. When reflecting on the type of person you are, give less weight to the things you say about yourself and more weight to the actual decisions you make about how you spend your time. It’s hard to make the case I’m a devoted father, for example, if when I’m not at work I’m at the driving range or playing a round of golf. Devoted fathers don’t simply say they care about their kids. They spend time with them.
Here in Salida, most people share patriotic values. They demonstrate their values by standing for the national anthem when it is played, reciting the Pledge of Allegiance for certain occasions or even by serving in the armed forces.
Another value that gets a lot of attention these days is spirituality. Ever since the mainstream religions have come under assault, many people who used to proclaim their faith now simply claim they are very spiritual. It’s a way to cling to certain values such as love, charity and serving and caring about the common good without making oneself a target. Although people publicly come under fire and are criticized regularly for being a right-wing Christian, a Catholic, an Evangelical, Muslim or Jew, rarely do we hear someone criticized because they are spiritual.
The real challenge then becomes what does it mean to be spiritual? As previously mentioned, values drive behavior. Values are enduring beliefs that cause us to make choices about how we act and how we spend our time. What do I observe when I observe someone being spiritual? Are they praying? Are they helping others? Are they serving the community by sheltering the homeless or feeding the poor? How do we know it is an embedded spirituality that drives this behavior?
A benefit of organized religion is that it provides a structure and a process for developing and programming specific values into meaningful actions that have a positive impact on the world.
Regardless of the path each of us chooses, one element that should exist in all our values profiles is the element of service to others. On an ongoing basis each of us should ask, “What am I doing to make our region a more wholesome, loving and caring community where everyone demonstrates acts of charitable love toward one another on an ongoing basis. Let’s not merely say we care about our community, let’s show it.
The Rev. James Williams is pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Salida.
