Southern Chaffee County
Mostly sunny, north northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming west in the afternoon in Salida today. There will be a 50 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms, mainly before 7 p.m. South southwest wind 5-10 mph will become north after midnight. High will be 92, low around 55.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with a 60 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Northwest wind 5-10 mph will become southeast after noon. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with an east wind 10-15 mph becoming west northwest 5-10 mph after midnight and a 60 percent chance of precipitation. High will be 90, low around 55.
Mostly sunny Sunday with a west northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south southeast 10-15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 70 percent chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms. High will be 89, low around 56.
Northern Chaffee County
Increasing clouds today with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon in Buena Vista. North northwest wind 5-15 mph will become southwest. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. West wind 10-15 mph will become light and variable after midnight. High will be 89, low around 51.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with a light, variable wind becoming east southeast 10-15 mph in the afternoon. There will be a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of precipitation before midnight. East wind 10–15 mph will become light and variable after midnight. High will be 87, low around 50.
Showers likely Sunday and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Light and variable wind will become south 10-15 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. West wind 5-15 mph. High will be 87, low around 52.
Central Mountains
Increasing clouds on Monarch Pass today with isolated showers before noon, then scattered showers and thunderstorms between noon and 3 p.m., then isolated thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Southwest wind 5-15 mph will become west northwest, 50 percent chance of precipitation. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of precipitation and a west northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming east northeast. High will be 68, low around 47.
Saturday will be partly sunny with a 70 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms. North northwest wind 5-15 mph will become southeast in the afternoon. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. High will be 68, low around 45.
Sunday expect showers and thunderstorms after noon with an 80 percent chance of precipitation and a high of 66. Mostly cloudy Sunday night with a low around 46 and a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight.
Northern San Luis Valley
Increasing clouds in Saguache today with a 60 percent chance of thunderstorms. Southwest wind 5-10 mph will become west southwest 10-15 mph in the afternoon. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms before midnight. High will be 90, low around 54.
Saturday will see increasing clouds with a 70 percent chance of thunderstorms; south wind 5-10 mph will become south southeast 10-15 mph after noon. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. South southeast wind 15-20 mph will become north northwest 5-10 mph. High will be 90, low around 54.
Sunday will start sunny through mid-morning, becoming mostly cloudy, with a 70 percent chance of thunderstorms;, west northwest wind 5-15 mph will become southeast. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers before midnight. High will be 87, low around 53.
