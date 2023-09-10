Abundance is quite evident all around the area. The abundance of blossoms in the spring on many of the trees in town has resulted in an abundance of fruit on those same trees. The branches are clearly strained by the weight of the fruit. The apples seem to be bigger this year. Wildflower blossoms carpeted many of the hillsides in the high country. The blossoms seemed to be bigger and more colorful. Even the maple tree a few blocks up the street from me seems to have far more seeds. I am no botanist nor horticulturist, but I suspect that our spring rains fed the abundance that I have been witnessing the last several months.
Abundant life is what Jesus brought. Some believe that abundant life comes after this life. Some believe that eternal life comes after this life. I believe that abundance and eternal life are accomplished in the present. The Common English Bible translates John 10:10b as, “I came so that they could have life – indeed, so that they could live life to the fullest.” This life is not just a whistle stop on the way to heaven. It is not something to just be endured. The promise of life beyond allows room to live this life to the fullest. That promise removes worry over scarcity. The freedom from worry allows room to do God’s work in the world.
This summer I have been sharing messages from the prophets with the congregation that I serve. A few weeks ago I shared from Isaiah 55. After writing the first paragraph of this column verses 10 and 11 of that chapter were more tangible than they had been before. The rain and snow come from heaven and don’t return there until watering the earth, making it conceive and yield plants and providing seed to the sower and food to the eater. It is the same with God’s word. It doesn’t return empty and does the work that God intends.
The believer is the hands and feet of God. And the mouth. Our response to the gift of abundant life should be sharing God’s word. God’s word must be shared in a way that is an invitation to relationship rather than a judgment. If we share God’s word in a way that turns away rather than inviting in, then have we done God’s work as God would have done it?
Our response to the gift of abundant life should be, in the words of St. Francis of Assisi, sowing seeds of peace, love, pardon, faith, hope, light and joy. Where is the judgment in any of those? The invitation, however, is clear.
Our response to the gift of abundant life should be to provide food for the hungry, figuratively and literally. Providing the basic necessities of food, clothing and shelter removes scarcity and provides room for abundance.
As we enter autumn I am hopeful for an abundance of golden aspens dappling the mountainsides. Recognizing the abundance in this life makes it quite easy to enjoy the simple pleasures that God’s creation so often provides. Our response to the gift of abundant life should be to ensure that God’s word does not return empty.
The Rev. Brent Wiescamp is pastor of First Christian Church in Salida.
