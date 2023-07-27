The image of the church has been somewhat denigrated the past 40-50 years. At one time, the church was the center of the community and community life. It did not matter whether the church was Methodist, Presbyterian, Lutheran, Baptist or Catholic – it was a place that the community could rely upon for help when needed and moral guidance when asked for. That is not so much the case now.
Like most organizations in the United States, the church as an institution has become somewhat diminished in its value to the community. “The church” is not an organization or institution as much as it is, in reality, a gathering of believers. When referenced in the Bible, it is called the ekklesia, which is a Greek word referring to a gathering of people, and in the Bible it means a gathering of followers of Jesus. So really, when we talk about the church we are talking about the people who gather together who follow Jesus.
This is the topic that Jesus loved to talk about. After all, his mission given to him by his father (God) was to build and establish “the church” here on earth, and that will translate into the future, that is, eternity. This group of people will have various and distinct traits that they will exhibit in the here and now and are traits that they will possess in permanence when they go to be with God. These traits will be obvious (but not always consistent) to a believer during their time here on earth because, well after all … they are human!
Jesus taught about these traits to believers and nonbelievers alike. He wanted them to understand what his followers look like and how they behaved and also wanted his followers to more deeply develop these traits during their lifetimes. These traits and characteristics become permanent upon our being with God. Jesus, in a very famous teaching discourse referred to as the Sermon on the Mount, taught a number of beatitudes that would describe his followers. A beatitude is something that describes a behavior that God is pleased with and provides us with a positive result in our life, a greater sense of happiness.
He begins this list of nine beatitudes with what I consider the foundational beatitude, found in Matthew 5:3: "Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.” The followers of Jesus should have as their foundation a relationship with God that is based upon the reality that God is sovereign and all that they have and will have is because of him. A belief that their lives are not their own and not in their control but that they are dependent upon God. This is the first thing that someone outside the church should see and recognize about the followers of Jesus – that they have a dependency upon God and not themselves.
We call this humility, and quite frankly, it exhibits itself in confidence, and assurance of life and the circumstances in which we find ourselves. It can be very scary out there when we think that we are the captains of our own ship and behave accordingly. The happiness and confidence that we have when we are “poor in spirit” is founded upon the reality that we have put all things in the hands of a God who is perfect and knows the future.
Some have referred to this as arrogance; arrogance really is when we think that we are in control when in reality we aren’t. This characteristic of the followers of Jesus (the church) still has much to offer the community around us because when God works in the lives of individuals he does so through the lives of his believers pouring into the lives of the community. “The church“ then becomes much more than just simply an organization, but an organism – a living, breathing thing trying to serve their community as God sees fit.
Salida still needs the church … desperately. The followers of Jesus understand their frailty and weakness, but also understand the great strength they get from God. This is something that they desire to grow in building their own lives but also in our community.
The Rev. John Myers is pastor of Temple Baptist Church in Salida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.