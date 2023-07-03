Southern Chaffee County
Independence Day weather will be mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon in Salida. A north-northwest wind 5-10 mph will become west-southwest 10-15 mph in the morning.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with a southwest wind 10-15 mph becoming east-southeast 15-20 mph and a 20 percent chance of rain. High will be 89, low 57.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Breezy southeast wind 5-10 mph will become southwest 15-20 mph.
Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a south-southwest wind 15-20 mph becoming south 5-10 mph and a 20 percent chance of rain. High will be 84, low around 55.
Mostly sunny Thursday with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. South wind 5-10 mph will become west 15-20 mph, gusting up to 35 mph.
It will be mostly clear Thursday night with a southwest wind 10-20 mph. High will be 88, low around 55.
Northern Chaffee County
Buena Vista will be mostly sunny on the Fourth of July with a 20 percent chance of showers and a light variable wind becoming southwest 15-20 mph in the morning.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. High near 85, low around 49.
It will be mostly sunny Wednesday with a 40 percent chance of showers after noon. Breezy southwest wind will become west-southwest 15-20 mph in the morning.
Wednesday night will be partly cloudy and breezy with a west wind 15-20 mph becoming south 5-10 mph. High will be 81, low about 48.
Thursday will be mostly sunny Thursday with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Southwest wind 5-15 mph will increase to 15-25 mph, gusting up to 35 mph. High will be 84, low around 48.
Central Colorado Mountains
It will be mostly sunny on Monarch Pass today with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. West-southwest wind 5-15 mph will increase to 15-25 mph in the afternoon, gusting up to 40 mph.
Partly cloudy tonight with a breezy west wind 15-25 mph becoming east-northeast 5-10 mph in the evening, gusting up to 40 mph. High will be 67, low around 42.
Mostly sunny Wednesday with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Breezy east wind 5-10 mph will become west 15-25 mph in the morning.
Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. High will be 63, low around 42.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Thursday night will be mostly clear. High will be 66, low around 43.
Northern San Luis Valley
Expect increasing clouds and a 30 percent chance of rain in Saguache County today. It will be breezy with a west wind 5-10 mph becoming west 15-20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain and a west-southwest wind 5-15 mph becoming north-northwest in the evening. High will be 75, low around 48.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny and breezy with a northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming west 15-20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph. There will be a 30 percent chance of rain after noon.
It will be partly cloudy Wednesday night with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. West wind 15-20 mph will become northwest 5-10 mph, gusting up to 30 mph. High will be 74, low around 48.
Mostly cloudy Thursday with a west wind 5-10 mph becoming west 15-20 mph. There will be a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Mostly clear overnight Thursday with a west wind 10-15 mph. High 76, low around 50.
