David Carty and Ed Belinski, or “Wolfman Dave” and “Redneck Ed,” have been co-hosting a radio show called “Weather or Not” on KHEN for 18 years this week.
Belinski said he started co-hosting with Carty after a few months of being employed by Starpoint. Carty had a different show with another Starpoint staff member, but it wasn’t a good fit.
Belinski was asked if he’d do the show, and he said, “I wanted to help him. I saw how much he liked it.”
The pair “bonded together. We always got along and the show is good, so we just kept it up,” Belinski said.
Carty said, “I do like (Belinski). He buys me coffee at McDonald’s.”
Belinski jumped in and clarified that he’s not actually allowed to buy Carty anything while working, but he will take him to McDonald’s and they often stop at the Shell gas station, where the staff will give Carty a free coffee or soda.
The 30-minute radio show airs at 5 p.m. Wednesdays and is one of the longest running at KHEN.
The nickname Wolfman came because of Carty’s “growly voice,” Belinski explained. Wolfman Jack was the name of a famous disc jockey, and The Guess Who wrote a song about him that goes, “Clap for the Wolfman/he gon’ rate your record high/clap for the Wolfman/you gon’ dig him ’til the day you die.” They play that song at the start of every show. “It’s like David’s theme song,” Belinski said.
Carty said on the radio show they talk about the weather, news, sports, and he plays the oldies. He said his favorite band is the Beatles. During his Aug. 16 show, he played two John Lennon songs, “Imagine” and “(Just Like) Starting Over.”
“Now, announce the song,” Belinski said on air. Carty said, “‘Imagine’ from John Lennon.” Belinski added, “And here it is.”
At the end of the year, Belinski will retire. In preparing for this new milestone, he has cut back his working hours with Carty to once a week for 10 hours. On Wednesdays, they go grocery shopping, cook and store enough meals for the week and sometimes go for a drive. Belinski also preps Carty’s medications for the week, checks his blood pressure and helps tidy up his Salida apartment.
“He needs a new oven,” Belinski complained. “This one has been broken for three weeks. You know landlords, they want your money fast, but they are slow to fix anything.”
In the past, when they spent more time together, they enjoyed fishing and going to the car shows in Salida and Buena Vista.
“David is a NASCAR man,” Belinski said, pointing to the poster on his living room wall. “We could stand out on the busy street – well, not in the street but to the side of it. And if the cars aren’t driving too fast, David can tell you what type they are, Chevy, Ford, Honda. And what’s more unique is he can tell you if that’s an electric car or truck.”
Belinski said his hope with the radio show is that another Starpoint staff member will do it with Carty. “I’ve been trying to put feelers out there. It’s got to be the right person, who will come into his house. David is quite independent,” he said.
Once retired, Belinski said he plans to still visit Carty for fun.
“He’s been like a brother to me,” Belinski said. “I told him we’ll hook up periodically, I can buy him stuff, and our relationship will continue.”
Mark Schoenecker, KHEN executive director, said “Weather or Not” is one of the longest-running shows because KHEN and Starpoint are providing an opportunity to Carty that he might not otherwise have.
“We’re giving an opportunity to normalize someone who’s been marginalized their whole life,” Schoenecker said. “(Also) this show has meant a lot to Ed.”
If anyone is interested in co-hosting, call KHEN at 719-539-1069.
Belinski said, “It’s been a privilege doing the radio show with (Carty) these past 18 years.”
