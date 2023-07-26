Five seats on Salida SchoolDIstrict R-32-J Board of Education will be up for election in the Nov. 7 election.
Seats up for election include:
District 1 – Director Carrie Mattix has indicated she does not plan to run for re-election. The
2023 election begins a 4-year term for the District 1 seat.
District 2 - Incumbent director Jodi Breckenridge Petit has indicated she is running in 2023, the
start of a 4-year term.
District 5 - Incumbent director Jenn Schuchman has indicated she is running in 2023, the start
of a partial term, with the start of a 4-year term on the ballot in 2025.
At-Large incumbent director Matt Hobbs has indicated he is running in 2023, the start of a 4-year term.
At large incumbent director Ben Hill has indicated he is running in 2023, the start of a partial term, with
the start of a 4-year term on the ballot in 2025.
School Board president Joe Smith, of District 4 and director Mandy Paschallof District 3 are currently serving 4-year terms. Their seats will come up for election in 2025.
Director District maps are posted on the school board webpage and are available at https://www.salidaschools.com/overview/board_of_education
A candidate for the school board must be a resident of the school district and a registered
voter for at least 12 consecutive months prior to the election.
For specific director districts in the plan of representation, the person must be a resident of the director district in which he or she is a candidate.
No person who has been convicted of a sexual offense against a child is eligible to serve on the school board.
Because school director elections are nonpartisan, candidates may not campaign as members of a political party.
Colorado Association of School Boards offers resources to anyone considering serving
as a school board director at https://casb.memberclicks.net/built-to-serve
Anyone who desires to be a candidate for school director must file a nomination petition
signed by 50 eligible electors.
Petitions and required affidavits will be available at the School District Office at 627 Oak Street beginning Aug. 9.
The nomination petition must be filed with Kim LeTourneau, the District’s designated election official, by noon Sept. 1.
Candidates would be wise to obtain extra signatures in case some of the signatures are invalidated, a district press release stated.
