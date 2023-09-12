Southern Chaffee County
Salida will be mostly cloudy today with a light, variable wind becoming south 5-10 mph in the morning and a 50 percent chance of rain. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a south southeast wind 5-15 mph becoming west after midnight and a 50 percent chance of showers. High 71, low 49.
It will be mostly cloudy Wednesday with a west wind 5-10 mph and a 70 percent chance of precipitation. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a west northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming north in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. High 72, low 47.
Thursday will be partly sunny with a west northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming south after noon and a 70 percent chance of rain. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy, with an east southeast wind 5-15 mph and a 70 percent chance of rain. High 71, low 46.
Northern Chaffee County
Buena Vista will be mostly cloudy today with a light variable wind becoming south 5-10 mph after noon. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a south wind 10-15 mph becoming west 5-10 mph after midnight and a 40 percent chance of showers. High will be 68, low 43.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a light, variable wind becoming west 5-10 mph after noon and a 60 percent chance of precipitation. It will be mostly cloudy Wednesday night with a west northwest wind 5-10 mph and a 60 percent chance of rain. High 68, low 40.
It will be partly sunny Thursday with a west northwest wind 5-10 mph and a 70 percent chance of precipitation. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a north northeast wind 5-10 mph and a 70 percent chance of rain. High 66, low 39.
Central Mountains
Showers are likely on Monarch Pass today with a south southwest wind 5-10 mph and a 90 percent chance of precipitation. Tonight will be cloudy with a south southwest wind 5-10 mph becoming east southeast and a 70 percent chance of precipitation. High 46, low 36.
Showers are likely Wednesday with a west wind 5-15 mph and a 90 percent chance of precipitation. Wednesday night will have a chance of rain showers before 4 a.m. then a slight chance of rain and snow showers; chance of precipitation is 50 percent. High 46, low 34.
Chance of rain and snow showers before 10 a.m. Thursday then rain, 80 percent chance of precipitation. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. High 48, low 34.
Northern San Luis Valley
Saguache County will be mostly cloudy today with a south southeast wind 5-10 mph becoming southwest and a 60 percent chance of precipitation. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a west southwest wind 5-10 mph and a 60 percent chance of precipitation. High 57, low 43.
There will be a west wind 5-15 mph Wednesday and an 80 percent chance of precipitation. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a west northwest wind 15-15 mph and a 40 percent chance of showers. High 59, low 41.
Thursday will have a west southwest wind 5-15 mph and a 90 percent chance of precipitation. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a west northwest wind 10-15 mph and a 50 percent chance of precipitation. High 59, low 39.
