Meals on Wheels are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. All meals are served with 2 percent milk and most are served with whole wheat bread.
Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for delivery.
Today: Oriental pepper chicken, brown rice, steamed broccoli spears, apple, fortune cookie and whole wheat bread with butter.
Thursday: Stuffed peppers, chopped spinach with malt vinegar, applesauce cake and whole wheat bread with butter.
Friday: Chili con carne, steamed broccoli, cornbread, trail mix with nuts and raisins and an apple.
Salida School District
All meals are served with fruit, vegetable and milk.
Longfellow Elementary School
Today: Walking taco, calabacitas, cowboy salad and plums.
Wednesday: Chicken fried rice, egg roll, fortune cookie, sugar snap peas and fresh peach.
Thursday: Sloppy joe, tater tots, crisp salad and watermelon cubes.
Monday: Ravioli in red sauce, green beans, garlic breadstick, crisp salad, pineapple tidbits and kiwi.
Salida Middle School
Today: Hamburger, french fries and fruit and salad bar.
Wednesday: Chicken fajita, fajita veggies and fruit and salad bar.
Thursday: Pasta with meat sauce, corn, garlic knotand fruit and salad bar.
Monday: Chicken noodle soup, fresh dinner roll and fruit and salad bar.
Salida High School
Today: Walking taco, calabacitas and fruit and salad bar.
Wednesday: Chicken fried rice, egg roll, fortune cookie and fruit and salad bar.
Thursday: Sloppy joe, tater tots and fruit and salad bar.
Monday: Ravioli in red sauce, green beans, garlic breadstick and fruit and salad bar.
