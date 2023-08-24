Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County announced its third annual, countywide Great Futures Gala will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort Pavilion in Nathrop.
“Our Great Futures Gala helps us serve over 900 kids, teens and families,” Executive Director Brian Beaulieu said. “It's a great chance to catch up with longtime friends who inspire our work as the most vital youth development organization in Chaffee County. We’re excited to share how far we’ve come and our big plans for the future. Our focus this year is on great programs that change the trajectory of kids’ lives.”
This year’s event features dinner, a speech by Chaffee County Youth of the Year Irene Alvarez and a live auction emceed by former Colorado State Rep. Jim Wilson. Auction items include a stay in a Mexico vacation home, a Monarch Mountain season pass and an “Explore Chaffee County” bundle.
Two club heroes will be honored for their exceptional service and dedication to the club’s mission.
Comedian John Novosad will provide entertainment.
Local businesses are invited to support the club. Business-sponsorship forms are available at BGCChaffee.org/annual-business-sponsor.
Space for the Great Futures Gala is limited. Tickets are $50 and may be purchased at BGCGala23.eventbrite.com.
For more information about business sponsorships or the event, call Beaulieu at 719-539-9500.
