Southern Chaffee County
Salida will be sunny today with a west northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming south southeast in the morning. Tonight will be mostly clear with a west northwest wind 5-15 mph. High 85, low 49.
Saturday will be sunny with a west wind 5-15 mph, becoming partly cloudy overnight with a northwest wind 10-15 mph decreasing to 5-10 mph after midnight. High 85, low 51.
It will be mostly sunny on Sunday with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Northwest wind 5-10 mph will become west southwest 10-15 mph in the afternoon. High 80, low 49.
Northern Chaffee County
Buena Vista will be sunny today with a light and variable wind becoming west 15-20 mph after noon. Tonight will be mostly clear and breezy with a west northwest wind 15-20 mph decreasing to 5-10 mph after midnight. High 82, low 44.
Saturday will be sunny with a light west wind increasing to 10-15 mph in the afternoon. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a west northwest wind 10-15 mph decreasing to 5-10 mph after midnight. High 80, low 44.
Partly sunny Sunday with a slight chance of showers between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m., then a chance of thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. Light west northwest wind will become west 10-15 mph in the morning. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a west wind 5-15 mph and 50 percent chance of precipitation. High 75, low 43.
Central Mountains
Monarch Pass will be sunny today with a west wind 10-15 mph increasing to 15-20 mph after noon. Tonight will be mostly clear with a west northwest wind 15-20 mph decreasing to 5-10 mph after midnight.
Saturday will be sunny with a west wind 5-10 mph increasing to 15-20 mph after noon. It will be partly cloudy Saturday night. High 59, low 39.
Partly sunny Sunday with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 55, low 36.
Northern San Luis Valley
Saguache County will be sunny today with a west northwest wind around 10 mph. Tonight will be mostly clear with a west northwest wind 10 mph. High 73, low 45.
Increasing clouds Saturday with a west northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming southwest after noon. Partly cloudy Saturday night with a west northwest wind 5-15 mph. High 72, low 45.
Sunday will be partly sunny with a west northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming southwest after noon and a 40 percent chance of showers. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and west northwest wind 10-15 mph.
