The Greater Arkansas River Nature Association is seeking volunteers to assist with waste-diversion efforts during Gold Rush Days Saturday and Sunday in Buena Vista.
GARNA is partnering with the event coordinators and Elements Mountain Compost to increase recycling and composting at the festival. An Environmental Initiative’s grant through Chaffee County Community Foundation will support composting and recycling services at the event, and GARNA needs volunteer support to help educate festival goers about where to put their waste, a press release stated.
Anyone who is interested in volunteering can sign up through Volunteers in Action at ViaChaffee.org/need/detail/?need_id=824725.
The Environmental Initiatives Grant was created by a donation from Bonfire Event’s Renewal Festival. For questions, contact Cat Anderson at GARNA at 719-539-5106 or info@garna.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.