“The fear of the Lord is the beginning of knowledge; fools despise wisdom and instruction” (Proverbs 1:7).
We have a lot of options set before us each and every day. Having these options means we have to make a decision over and over again. Just going into the grocery store can be an adventure – no matter what aisle you go down you are confronted with a myriad of decisions: “Do I get the shampoo for frizzy hair or should I get the shampoo especially made for dry scalps?” And the number of brands can be overwhelming.
The quandary we have is not based upon just choosing a brand when many are available, it is choosing the right product that will work the way that we want. We can have all the knowledge about all these products – what’s in them and perhaps the size of the container; it’s really about taking that knowledge and using it so we get the best results possible from what we choose.
What we are really talking about then is having good judgment – that is taking all that information and applying it properly and effectively. When we talk about judgment, really what we are talking about is wisdom, that is, applied knowledge. I’ve known plenty of people in my life who were very smart, truth be told much smarter than me, but made stupid and inconsistent decisions that left me and others scratching our heads. I’m sure that you have met people like that also in your life.
Good judgment, or wisdom, is something we all desire to have because we all want to make good decisions in life. Some time ago I saw an interview with Jack Welch, the famous former CEO of General Electric. He has done great things during his time at General Electric and was so renowned that many called him “America’s CEO.” The interviewer asked Mr. Welch, who was famous for the decisions he made as a CEO, what his secret was, and he laughed, saying, “I’m not sure that I’m the one to ask because I was successful only on one out of four decisions.”
This created a fear in the moment (and with others I’m sure) because if Jack Welch was able to only be successful in 25 percent of his decisions, what chance do I have? This shows you the value of good judgment, or should I say, wisdom. At the start of this column I quoted a verse from the Old Testament in a book called Proverbs. Proverbs is a book of wisdom for us to use, but the author was sure to point out that our orientation before God is critical to having wisdom.
Having a fear of God is not about us quaking in our boots or trying to hide in our fear; the fear that is talked about in the Bible has to do with having a sense of awe of God and his majesty. I’m convinced that this means recognizing the reality that, not only does God exist, but he is all-powerful and sovereign. Once we recognize or acknowledge this, we are able to say, appropriately, “God I need you!”
The key to this is realizing that all wisdom comes from God. It is an integral part of who he is and is also a character trait that he is willing to pass on to us … As a matter of fact, he wants to share with us! I am convinced that God wants us to live lives in the world the way that his wisdom shaped things, that things are better for us when we play by his rules. This is wisdom.
The Rev. John Myers is pastor of Temple Baptist Church in Salida.
