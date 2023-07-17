Salida’s historic Denver & Rio Grande Western caboose sat on blocks in front of the Silverton Northern Railroad engine house in Silverton recently when project engineer Matt Hutson visited with restoration contractor Klinke & Lew.
Hutson is SGM senior project manager and a railroad enthusiast. Klinke & Lew has completed numerous historic restoration projects throughout southwest Colorado.
“Last week I made a visit to the caboose to see its progress. The caboose body is parked
outside the Silverton Northern engine house,” he said.
A pair of caboose trucks have been assembled and arranged on an oak frame. The caboose sat on a pair of tender trucks in Centennial Park for years before it was moved to the end of F Street in March 2014.
Upon completion of the frame, end sills will be added. The caboose body will then be placed on the frame.
All siding on the caboose (not original) will be stripped. “The caboose will then be
rolled into the east bay of the engine house for the final phase of restoration, hopefully by the
end of July,” Hutson said.
The caboose will not be roadworthy but will be historically accurate, Hutson said.
Contractor Klinke & Lew hopes to complete the restoration later this year and return the caboose to its rightful place at the end of F Street.
The project has long been a dream of former Salida Mayor Jim Dickson, who first proposed the move from the museum site to the end of F Street.
The City of Salida shipped its historic narrow gauge caboose and a big box of parts to Silverton in October 2022 to be restored by Klinke & Lew.
The caboose is former Denver & Rio Grande Western No. 0576, and it was originally built in 1886. The aging equipment was retired from the D&RGW system in 1952, according to “Narrow Gauge Pictorial, Vol. V, Cabooses of the D&RGW,” by Robert L. Grant. It was purchased by Commercial Metals and later donated by Henry Gill to the city. It sat in Centennial Park until March 2014 when it was moved to the end of F Street.
The city has budgeted $150,000 for the project completion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.