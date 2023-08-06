The Salida Fiber Festival announced it is accepting entries for the eighth annual Fiber Art Exhibition, open to fiber artists living within 50 miles of Salida or 2023 festival vendors.
The exhibition, which will open during the weekend of the festival, Sept. 8-10, and continue throughout September, will be mounted in the Paquette Gallery at Salida SteamPlant and will feature original designs in all forms of fiber art, a press release stated.
Cash prizes will be awarded for the top three places in the People’s Choice voting, held during the opening weekend.
Rules for entry can be found on the festival website,www.salidafiberfestival.com, along with entry forms. Interested artists must indicate their commitment to participate by Aug. 10. Questions may be directed to Jane Templeton at 719-539-4618.
