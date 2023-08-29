Riverside Park was filled with fun and suspense Sunday afternoon during Salida Sunrise Rotary’s third annual Lucky Ducky festival which brought in a gross of $18,000.
The highlight of the event was the release of several fleets of giant rubber ducks into the Arkansas River to compete for prizes.
Each duck was sponsored, primarily by locals, with proceeds going toward post-secondary education scholarships for local students.
The first place duck of the platinum sponsors, who were able to decorate their ducks, was sponsored by Jeff Post and Shawn Allison from First Colorado Land Office and decorated for the real estate company’s 50th anniversary.
Second place in the platinum category went to Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort’s duck, decked out for the spa, and third place went to the O’Neill family with a Legend Disc Golf duck. Platinum ducks cost $500, with 20 ducks racing; 40 gold ducks cost $250 each; and the 60 silver ducks were $125.
The festival began in 2021 to celebrate the Rotary Club’s 10th anniversary, festival co-chair Becky Leonard said. “We had so much fun, we decided to do it again last year, and we’re doing it again this year. I just love seeing all the people come have a good time.”
A total of about 10 different nonprofits joined the Salida Sunrise Rotary at the event, Leonard said, including Salida Circus, the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association and the National Alliance on Mental Illness, to name a few.
New to the festival this year were seven public Fun Races held prior to the main event. People could buy a ticket for $5, or $5.25 with a credit card, to sponsor a duck in a race of 10 ducks.
The ticket money was all distributed back to the winners of the race, with a prize of $25 for both the first and last finishers. Full names of the winners were not recorded.
Following the Fun Races, the sponsored duck races began, starting with silver. Duck No. 24 was first through the gate for the silver Sponsors, belonging to Heart of the Rockies Radio. Second place went to duck No. 3 from The Lobby, and third was No. 25, sponsored by Broken String Guitars.
Members of Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County decorated the ducks for the gold sponsors. A blue Avatar duck, decorated by Kora, won first place for Jan Schmidt; a multicolored, multipatterned duck with a horn, decorated by Kailynn G, took second place for Murdoch’s Ranch & Home Supply; and third place went to a duck for HHSB Family Fund, an abstract art duck with a flower on her head, decorated by Esme A.
“There’s always such creativity in duck decorating,” Becki Rupp of the PR committee for Salida Sunrise Rotary said. “It feels like it gets better every year.”
All nine of the winning sponsors will have a scholarship granted in the name of their choice during the next academic year. First place winners will have $2,000 scholarships, second place $1,500 and third place $1,000.
The best decorated duck of the platinum sponsors was awarded to Wood’s High Mountain Distillery’s “Duck festooned with gems and shells.”
The best decorated gold sponsored duck was Irene Alvarez’s “Burger Shack Duck” sponsored by HHSB Family Fund.
There were several other activities at the festival, including a performance by Salida Circus and four kids’ activities – mini duck pump gutters, a ducky toss game similar to cornhole, a ring toss game and rock painting. Local Boy Scouts helped to run some of the activities.
Near the end of the festival rain started coming down, but with the races completed, all that was left was quickly packing up, Leonard said.
