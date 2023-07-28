Schwitzers celebrate 50 years

Ken and Virginia Schwitzer, former Salidans and now of Colorado City, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary July 15, 2023, with family and friends at Salida SteamPlant, where they renewed their vows. The celebration was hosted by their children, Amber and Kyle Schwitzer.
They were married July 14, 1973, in a garden ceremony at the home of Virginia’s parents. Several members of the original wedding party attended the 50th anniversary celebration. They were Kathy Rush, maid of honor; Judy Sharpe, bridesmaid; Jim Schwitzer, best man, Randy Schwitzer, groomsman; Sharon Schwitzer and Heather Brano, flower girls; Debbie Schwitzer Shovald and Becky Sims, guest book; Greg Schwitzer, candle lighter; Larry Ausbun, usher; and Irene Schwitzer, mother of the groom.
