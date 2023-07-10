How to stay safe while riding a motorcycle

How to be safe while riding a motorcycle is something every rider needs to be aware of, especially this time of year – when the weather gets warmer, more and more motorcyclists hit the road.
One of the most important rules of motorcycle safety is also one of the easiest to accomplish, Master Trooper Gary Cutler of the Colorado State Patrol said. “People really do need to make sure they get their motorcycle endorsement and go through the training,” Cutler said.
Lee Carter from the Christian Motorcyclists Association of Chaffee County said that even if a motorcyclist has already completed the mandatory training, getting a driver's manual to review the laws is an important step to make sure safety measures are being followed on the roads at all times.
Cutler said incidents during late spring and summer are more common than other times of the year, due in part to the increase in motorcyclists on the road and cars not being used to sharing the road after winter. Cutler said another part of the increase is from debris in the road after snow melts and before roads get back to normal after winter conditions.
“Always be alert of your surroundings,” said Diamond Redfeather, an avid motorcyclist who works at Currents Restaurant in Salida and Iron Chest Steakhouse in Poncha Springs. “You have to be paying attention the whole time.”
Road conditions are an important factor in safe motorcycle riding, especially in Chaffee County. “There are lots of falling rocks in Bighorn Sheep Canyon between (Salida) and Cañon City between April to now,” Carter said. “If you have a lot of falling rocks and you’re riding alone, be aware of the road, especially around curves.”
However, potentially the biggest factor to be aware of while riding is the other people on the road. Redfeather and Chris Tracy, owner of Currents Restaurant and Iron Chest Steakhouse, said practicing defensive driving is a skill that needs to be mastered. Being able to drive both safely and predictably minimizes the risk associated with sharing the road with much larger and more solid vehicles.
“Make sure that people see you because they don’t pay attention always,” Carter said. “One of the ways to be visible to motorists is to wear a reflective vest.” Carter also noted that driving on the left side of the lane, so the car in front can see the motorcyclist’s headlight in their driver’s side mirror, makes a motorcyclist much more visible to the cars in front of them.
In Chaffee County, it is not uncommon for animals to be near the side of the road. To reduce the risk of being caught off guard by a deer or other animal, Carter said to make sure to always pay attention to the side of the road. “You want to look a mile down the road, or at least a half mile,” Carter said about being able to see potential dangers in advance.
Overall, riding a motorcycle comes with more risks than driving a car. However, there are plenty of ways to mitigate those risks and be a safe driver at all times on the road. Being aware of the surroundings while on a motorcycle is the most important way to stay safe and mitigate the risk of being involved in a crash.
