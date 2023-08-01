Denver author Jessica Stokes and her dad, Dr. Barry Goldmuntz, Maysville, shared their experiences during her mother’s 13-year journey with Alzheimer’s disease in a candid conversation Monday evening at The Mandala Collective in Salida. The event included readings from her book, “Seeking Clarity in the Labyrinth, a Daughter’s Journey through Alzheimer’s.”
Among the attendees were representatives of Chaffee County Public Health and the Alzheimer’s Association.
Stokes’ parents, Barry and Phyllis Goldmuntz, lived in Maysville together for 20 years. Phyllis was a nurse, a homemaker, a loving wife and mother and a lifelong learner who enjoyed gardening, traveling and walking the labyrinth. Phyllis and her sister built a labyrinth on their Maysville property on her 50th birthday, never suspecting how meaningful it would be to her family in later years as they walked the labyrinth while going through the trials of her Alzheimer’s disease together.
“Mom built the labyrinth on her 50th birthday and I wrote the book in my 50th year,” Stokes said.
As with most cases of Alzheimer’s disease, it crept up on the Goldmuntz family slowly with both Phyllis and her family suspecting “something was wrong” at first. As time passed things got worse and finally they got the dreaded diagnosis. Unable to do the things she loved, Phyllis was angry at times and hated her life. She feared having to go into a “home.” Barry wanted to keep her at home, but ultimately they had to put her in a facility.
“The surprising thing is she adjusted well,” Stokes said. “A caregiver told us it was probably that she had been so frustrated not being able to help and needing help herself and being in a facility took the pressure off.”
Phyllis was there for her last two years and appreciated the visits from her family. Although she didn’t speak at the end, she always responded to touch and affection. She died on Jan. 10, 2022.
“They (people with dementia) may seem like the walking dead, but they are there,” Stokes said. “The lessons my mom left us with were gifts.”
Barry nodded in agreement.
Stokes’ book is available at The Book Nook in Buena Vista, Amazon.com or on her website, JessicaStokesAuthor.com.
