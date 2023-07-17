Southern Chaffee County
Salida will be mostly sunny today with a 20 percent chance of rain after 1 p.m. Breezy, west northwest wind 5-10 mph will increase to 15-20 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Breezy, west northwest wind 15-20 mph will become west northwest 5-10 mph in the evening. High will be 94, low around 61.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely Wednesday. It will be mostly sunny with a west wind 5-10 mph increasing to 10-15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Partly cloudy Wednesday night, 60 percent chance of precipitation, and a northwest wind 10-15 mph will become northwest 5-10 mph. High and low will be 91 and 57.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with a northwest wind 5-10 mph increasing to 10-15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent after 1 p.m.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 p.m. and east wind 5-15 mph. High will be 88, low around 57.
Northern Chaffee County
Buena Vista will be mostly sunny today with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. It will be breezy with a west wind 5-10 mph increasing to 15-20 mph after noon.
There will be a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night with a west northwest wind 10-15 mph decreasing to 5-10 mph after midnight. High will be 90, low around 55.
It will be mostly sunny Wednesday with a 60 percent chance of precipitation. West wind 5-10 mph will increase to 10-15 mph after noon.
Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of precipitation. North wind 10-15 mph will become light, west northwest after midnight. High will be 86, low around 51.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with a 70 percent chance of rain. Light variable wind will become northwest 15-20 mph.
Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. High will be 85, low around 51.
Central Colorado Mountains
Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a west wind 10-20 mph increasing to 20-30 mph, gusts up to 40 mph and a 20 percent chance of precipitation.
Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a west northwest wind 15-25 mph decreasing to 5-15 mph after midnight. High will be 68, low around 48.
Wednesday will be partly sunny with a 70 percent chance of precipitation, west wind 5-10 mph increasing to 15-20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.
Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers Wednesday night. High will be 67, low around 45.
It will be partly sunny Thursday, with a 70 percent chance of precipitation.
Mostly cloudy and breezy Thursday night. High of 65, low around 45.
Northern San Luis Valley
Increasing clouds today in Saguache with a 20 percent chance of showers after noon. West northwest wind 5-15 mph.
Mostly cloudy tonight with a 20 percent chance of showers, west northwest wind 10-15 mph. High will be 81, low around 56.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a west wind 5-10 mph increasing to 15-20 mph after noon and a 60 percent chance of rain.
Partly cloudy Wednesday night, northwest wind 15-20 mph decreasing to 5-10 mph after midnight, 40 percent chance of showers. High will be 78, low around 53.
Increasing clouds Thursday with a northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming west 10-15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. High will be 77, low around 53.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.