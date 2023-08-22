Salida Police officers responded to reports of a minor car accident at the intersection of 8th and G streets around 8 a.m. today.
Salida Police Chief Russ Johnson said a Ford Escape was traveling west on 8th Street and at the yield sign on G Street, the driver failed to yield, hitting a Toyota 4runner that was southbound.
Johnson said officers on scene estimated that the Ford Escape was traveling 5-10 mph and the 4runner was traveling 20-25 mph. “Both cars were damaged but drivable,” Johnson said.
The driver of the Escape, Brandi Stevens, 26, of Salida, received a citation for failure to yield right of way.
The on-scene officer reported that a child in Steven’s car was trying to unbuckle, Johnson said. The officers believed this could have been the cause of the accident.
The accident happened about a block away from Longfellow Elementary School and during the drop off window.
Following the incident, a large chain of complaints about unsafe driving around the schools surfaced on the community Facebook page, Ark Valley Mountain Families.
In responding to the posted concerns, Johnson said, “We’re in the process, although I’m not sure if it will happen next year, to redo the school zones with flashing lights (signage).”
He explained that because of the way Salida schools are nestled into neighborhoods, the prospect of adding the flashing school-zone signs to every intersection is a large and expensive undertaking.
