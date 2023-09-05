Southern Chaffee County
Salida will be sunny today with a light, variable wind becoming southwest 5-10 mph in the morning. Tonight will be mostly clear with a southeast wind 5-15 mph. High 82, low 48.
Wednesday will be sunny with southwest wind 5-10 mph increasing to 10-15 mph in the afternoon. It will be clear Wednesday night with a west southwest wind 5-15 mph. HIgh 85, low 49.
It will be sunny and breezy Thursday with a west wind 5-0 mph increasing to 15-20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Thursday night will be mostly clear with a west wind 10-15 mph. High 86, low 49.
Northern Chaffee County
Buena Vista will be sunny today with a southwest wind 5-10 mph. It will be mostly clear tonight with a southwest wind 5-10 mph becoming southeast in the evening.
Wednesday will be sunny and breezy with a southwest wind 5-10 mph increasing to 15-20 mph in the afternoon. It will be clear Wednesday night with a west wind 10-15 mph. High 80, low 44.
It will be sunny Thursday, with a breezy west wind 10-15 mph increasing to 15-20 mph in the afternoon. Thursday night will be mostly clear with a west wind 10-15 mph. High 81, low 43.
Central Mountains
Monarch Pass will be sunny today with a breezy west southwest wind 10-20 mph. Tonight will be mostly clear with a west southwest wind 10-15 mph becoming light and variable. High 55, low 36.
Wednesday will be sunny with a west southwest wind 5-10 mph increasing to 15-20 mph in the afternoon. Wind could gust as high as 30 mph. It will be mostly clear Wednesday night. High 60, low 38.
It will be sunny and breezy Thursday, becoming mostly clear overnight. High 59, low 37.
Northern San Luis Valley
Saguache County will be sunny today with a west wind 5–10 mph becoming south after noon. Tonight will be mostly clear with a south wind 5-10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. High 80, low 44.
Sunny Wednesday with a west southwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south southwest 10-15 mph in the morning. Wednesday night will be mostly clear with a west wind 5-15 mph. High 84, low 46.
Thursday will be sunny with a west northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming south in the morning. Mostly clear Thursday night with a northwest wind 10-15 mph. High 84, low 45.
