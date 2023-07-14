Peak to Peak Pickleball club is sponsoring and hosting a mini-camp at 5:30 p.m. July 26 at Centennial Park in Salida to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association through a matching gift program. Registration is required by July 23. The fee is $50 through the club website. Go to PeaktoPeakPickleball.com and click on the events page. The mini-camp is for intermediate-level players. Those who cannot attend but want to support this cause can make a donation on the club website by clicking on the donate button and selecting the Alzheimer's Association fund. There will be a donation bucket at the event for anyone who wants to donate in person. All of the proceeds from the camp will go to support research, caregivers and advocacy. A generous anonymous donor has contributed $1,000 and will match donations from other donors up to $1,000.
The mini-camp, taught by certified instructor Jim Kochanski, will include a clinic on “The First Three Shots” and a second clinic on "Dinks and Volleys." Participants will be grouped by rating so that opponents in drills are evenly matched. Overall time for the camp will be about three hours. Participants are encouraged to wear purple to support the cause.
Alzheimer’s is currently the sixth largest cause of death in America. Six million Americans have Alzheimer’s and are supported by 13 million caregivers. Due to demographics, the number afflicted is expected to double over the next 20-25 years. The only solution is for community organizations across the country to contribute to the over $300 million that the Association has pledged to researchers across the world to fund prevention, treatment and a cure.
