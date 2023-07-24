Hammond installed as new American Legion post commander

Leisl Hammond was sworn in Tuesday evening as the first female post commander of American Legion Ray Lines Post No. 64, in a ceremony at the American Legion Hut, 235 10th St.
Hammond, who has served as the Chaffee County Veteran Services officer since October 2021, is a U.S. Army veteran and Chaffee County native.
She has been a member of Ray Lines Post since 2021 and was a member of the Miller Kitto Post No. 25 in Florence prior to that, since 2019.
Hammond retired from her 23-year U.S. Army career in 2019.
A press release stated Hammond combines military experience, including international strategic and operational medical planning and crisis response, and has a deep love for the Chaffee County community.
She earned a master’s degree in business administration from National University and a political science degree from Colorado State University.
Hammond said she was honored to have the opportunity to be the commander of Ray Lines Post.
In that role she hopes to continue to support military veteran organizations in the Salida area and support veterans in need, including those who are homeless and those in need of medical assistance.
Dennis Hunter, stepping down as the post commander, said he wished Hammond much success and will support her in the transition of leadership and responsibilities in the role.
Hammond said for veterans going through challenges, including medical challenges, continued support is very important.
She said it's also important for her as the post commander and the County Veterans Services officer to establish and continue relationships with other veterans groups.
She said she wants to encourage younger veterans to join the Legion for the camaraderie, the community service and the opportunity to spend time together.
She said the friendships she has made have been amazing and she is grateful for that.
Any veteran with an honorable discharge or on active duty is eligible for membership.
Meetings for American Legion Ray Lines Post No. 64 are held the third Tuesday of the month at the Legion Hut. A potluck supper is served at 5 p.m., with the meeting beginning at 6 p.m.
For more information contact Hammond at her office at the Touber Building, 448 E. First St., room 134, or call 719-239-4678.
