Southern Chaffee County
The fairgrounds in Poncha Springs will be mostly sunny today with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Light variable wind will become east 5-10 mph.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with an east southeast wind 10-15 mph. There will be a 40 percent chance of rain. High will be 85, low around 56.
It will be sunny Saturday with a west wind 5-10 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon and 10 percent chance of precipitation.
Mostly clear Saturday night with an east wind 10-15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. High will be 87, low around 56.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with a light and variable wind becoming west 10-15 mph in the morning and 30 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 p.m. East wind 5-15 mph will become west southwest after midnight. High will be 91, low around 59.
Northern Chaffee County
Buena Vista will be mostly sunny today with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Light variable wind will become east northeast 10-15 mph.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. East wind 10-15 mph will become west southwest 5-10 mph after midnight. High will be 83, low 48.
Saturday will be sunny with a light, variable wind becoming east northeast 10-15 mph.
Saturday night will be mostly clear with an east northeast wind 10-15 mph becoming west northwest 5-10 mph in the evening. High will be 85, low around 50.
It will be mostly sunny Sunday with a west northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south southwest 10-15 mph in the afternoon and 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy, with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. High will be 88, low around 52.
Central mountains
It will be mostly sunny on Monarch Pass today with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. North wind 5-15 mph will become west after noon.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. East northeast wind 5-15 mph will become west northwest after midnight. High will be 64, low around 42.
Saturday will be sunny with a west northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming north and a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Saturday night will be mostly clear. High will be 64, low around 44.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Northern San Luis Valley
Villa Grove will be mostly sunny today with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. East northeast wind 5-15 mph.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. East wind 10-15 mph will become north 5-10 mph after midnight. High will be 84, low around 49.
Saturday will see increasing clouds and a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. West wind 5-15 mph will become east after noon.
Saturday night will be mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. High will be 86, low 50.
Mostly sunny Sunday with a 30 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy Sunday night with a 30 percent chance of rain. High 90, low 52.
