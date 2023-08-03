Southern Chaffee County
Salida will be sunny today with a west wind 5-10 mph increasing to 10-15 mph in the afternoon. There will be a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Tonight will be mostly clear with a west northwest wind 10-15 mph decreasing to 5-10 mph after midnight. High will be 86, low around 52.
Saturday will be sunny with a breezy west wind 5-15 mph increasing to 15-25 mph in the afternoon. There will be a 10 percent chance of precipitation. Mostly clear Saturday night with a west wind 20-25 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. High will be 88, low around 52.
Sunday will be sunny with a west northwest wind 15-20 mph gusting up to 30 mph and a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. It will be mostly clear Sunday night with a northeast wind 10-15 mph and a 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. High and low will be 86 and 49.
Northern Chaffee County
Buena Vista will be sunny today with a 10 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms, west wind 10-15 mph. Tonight will be mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 p.m. West northwest wind 15-20 mph will decrease to 5-10 mph after midnight. High and low will be 82 and 47.
Saturday will be sunny and breezy. West wind 5-15 mph will increase to 15-25 mph after noon, gusting up to 35 mph. Breezy, west wind 20-25 mph will become light and variable after midnight. High will be 84, low around 46.
It will be sunny Sunday with a 20 percent chance of showers, west wind 15-20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph. Sunday night will be mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of precipitation before 1 a.m. West northwest wind 15-20 mph will become east 10-15 mph after midnight, gusting up to 30 mph. High will be 84, low around 45.
Central Mountains
Monarch Pass will see sun today with a west wind 10-15 mph increasing to 20-25 mph and a 20 percent chance of rain. Tonight will be mostly clear with a west northwest wind 15-25 mph decreasing to 5-15 mph after midnight. There will be a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 p.m. High will be 61, low 43.
Saturday will be sunny with a west wind 5-15 mph increasing to 20-30 mph in the afternoon and a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. It will be mostly clear and breezy Saturday night with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 p.m. High will be 63, low 42.
It will be sunny Sunday with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly clear and breezy Sunday night with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. High will be 63, low 39.
Northern San Luis Valley
Expect increasing clouds in Saguache today with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon, and west southwest wind 5-10 mph becoming west 10-15 mph in the afternoon. Friday night will be mostly clear with a northwest wind 10-20 mph. High will be 84, low around 50.
Sunny Saturday with a west southwest wind 5-10 mph becoming west northwest 15-25 mph in the morning, gusting up to 35 mph. There will be a 10 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Saturday night will be mostly clear with a north wind 20-25 mph decreasing to 10-15 mph after midnight, gusting up to 35 mph. High will be 86, low around 47.
Sunday will be breezy with a west northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming west 15-20 mph in the afternoon, gusting up to 30 mph. There will be a 10 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Sunday night will be mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Northwest wind 10-15 mph. High will be 86, low around 47.
