The 264 hours of 2020 election surveillance footage recorded at the county building in the period leading up to the 2020 election and vote processing is intact but currently inaccessible, according to an April 28 letter from County Attorney Jennifer Davis in response to an April 23 Colorado Open Records Act request made by Vicki Derke of Buena Vista.
Davis stated the closed-circuit camera system used by Chaffee County’s elections office for the 2020 election was a 2007-era video surveillance system manufactured by Speco Technologies of New York.
“The system utilizes a proprietary technology that writes a unique digital signature to the hard drive when it is formatted by the recording device; this signature encrypts the video and renders it readable, and thus viewable, only by the specific Speco Digital Video Recorder device on which it was originally recorded,” Davis reported.
The Chaffee County Clerk’s Office received a CORA request for the election video on Dec. 16.
Davis said the cost to export the video from the Speco system to a .avi format was in excess of what the requester cared to pay for.
The initial requester was invited to view the video at the Chaffee County administrative offices to save them the expense of having it exported, which they elected to do Jan. 6.
Chaffee County’s contract IT manager, Jason Lapointe, was loading the hard drive with the video recording into the viewing machine in the presence of the citizen who had requested to view it when Lapointe slipped off the stool he was using to reach the video viewer, fell to the ground and dropped the video viewing machine.
Lapointe suffered injuries and lacerations in the fall. The DVR viewer machine was also damaged.
Between Jan. 7 and 29, Lapointe and Chaffee County Clerk Lori Mitchell’s office sought assistance from the Speco Technologies’ technical support team and the Colorado Secretary of State Elections Office to obtain a replacement video viewer or determine how the encrypted video file could be viewable on an alternative DVR device.
Speco advised the device and its technology are no longer supported by their company and were unable to offer assistance.
The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office, after consultation with Will Graham, voting systems specialist with the Department of State and its IT team, was unable to offer solutions for viewing the encrypted video file or otherwise recovering or exporting the footage, Davis stated.
Davis said Thursday the county is still trying to find a way to read the video and has yet to even be able to clone it satisfactorily.
She said the county will probably be hiring a technician from the Front Range within the next week or two to try to find a solution.
Beth Helmke, Chaffee County public information officer, said a new video recording system will be put into place as part of a remodel of the clerk’s office space.
The remodel will create one larger space rather than a series of smaller offices, and the new multi-angle recording system will be a more standardized system because such recording systems have moved away from proprietary encryption, which is the source of the current difficulty in retrieving the 2020 election video.
