Bill Almquist, Salida community development director, presented the Open Doors emergency housing program to Salida City Council during a Monday work session.
Almquist noted that long-term rental supply is at an all-time low, with current vacancy rates near zero for Salida and the surrounding area.
He said one of the biggest problems was that current long-term rental units were being sold out from underneath renters, since the price of homes has gone up so much.
A recent survey of local business owners showed about 25 percent said they have one or more employees living in their car or recreational vehicle, Almquist said.
The concern was that lack of employees, because they are unable to find living options, would lead to businesses reducing hours or shutting down, and Almquist said while new rental properties are being built in the area, it will be about two years before supply begins to catch up with demand.
The Open Doors program would contact owners of short-term rentals, vacant homes and accessory dwelling units (ADUs) about setting up a long-term rental program through the Chaffee Housing Authority.
The program would offer incentives to owners of the rental properties, while assisting renters.
Council members indicated they approved of moving forward with the program.
City Administrator Drew Nelson reported on expansion of the F Street walking mall up to between Second and Third streets.
Nelson said there haven’t been any issues or concerns, but he also hadn’t seen a “ton of activity” in that part of F Street.
City Attorney Nina Williams presented a possible remote participation program, which would allow city council members to attend meetings remotely, as they have been doing during the declared COVID-19 emergency period.
The new policy would still allow them to attend remotely, in the event of an illness, family emergency or being out of town.
Williams said it would be the council member’s responsibility to be in a location with a strong internet connection, and they would need to inform the city clerk as soon as possible when they might need to attend remotely.
Council also discussed continuing to allow remote public access to meetings.
A vote on this policy was scheduled for their Aug. 3 meeting.
Council also discussed the climate action plan, which later was approved during Tuesday’s regular meeting.
