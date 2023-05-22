The Arkansas River watershed is significantly cleaner and more beautiful thanks to the help of more than 200 volunteers picking up trash for the annual Cleanup-Greenup event Saturday.
The Greater Arkansas River Nature Association and Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area partnered for the event, now in its 33rd year.
The objective was to clean the watershed, organizer Jessica Downing of GARNA said, before the summer really gets going and there’s high water. “At low water, a lot of stuff shows up.”
Beginning at Leadville, “we’re the headwaters,” Downing said. “This is the start of Gold Medal waters for fishing; it’s an excellent rafting site. … No one likes to float down the river and see trash next to it.”
A trash drop-off site and volunteer lunch were at the South Arkansas Neighborhood and the Buena Vista Community Center from noon to 1 p.m.
This year, Downing estimated there were 200-300 volunteers, 100 of whom had officially checked in by 10 a.m. The event went until 2 p.m.
Trash bags for the event were provided by American Rivers. Other sponsors included the City of Salida, Town of Buena Vista, Chaffee County Waste, Collegiate Peaks Chapter of Trout Unlimited and Salida-area Parks, Open-space & Trails.
“It just kind of brings the community together,” Downing said. Volunteers could pick up trash along the river or anywhere on the watershed.
Mildred Rogers, who was working to clean up the stream alongside the Monarch Spur creek in Salida, said she and her husband, Bill, walk up and down the trail probably three or four times a week. “We just wanted to take care of it,” she said.
“Seeing community members come together to take care of our land was really beautiful.” GARNA worker Cat Anderson said.
SPOT focused on cleaning a section of the Monarch Spur Trail from Second to Third streets, not only cleaning up trash, but going farther by pulling out invasive weeds and scattering the seeds of native grasses and wildflowers to restore the environment.
SPOT filled up an entire trailer with trash, brush and weeds, Donna Rhoads, SPOT president, said. The hardest part, she said, was cleaning up a section of Styrofoam that was in a million pieces. “It was a pain in the neck.”
The end result, however, she said was very satisfying. “It looks beautiful now.”
