District 60 Rep. Ron Hanks, a Republican, said his first few days at the state capitol were rough.
After being sworn in, Hanks missed the next two days, saying he had stomach issues.
“I think I had a case of food poisoning, a microwave burrito that probably should have cooked another 30 seconds,” Hanks said. “I wasn’t feeling fully comfortable, so I talked to the Republican Whip (Rod Pelton) about missing a few days. I have to say I’m kind of amused by this ‘Where’s Waldo’ treatment by the media.”
Hanks is serving on the health and insurance committee as well as the state, civic, military and veterans affairs committee.
He has put forward two bills so far, a water storage tanks grant program and a bill to repeal the 2013 law regarding large-capacity ammunition magazines.
“I’m on the board of directors for a small volunteer fire department and after talking to those guys, and other fire chiefs in the area, I thought this would be a good idea,” Hanks said.
The bill would set up a grant program for communities to receive money to purchase water storage tanks for wildfire fighting.
“This would work several ways, as a place for trucks to pull water, but also a place for volunteers to help fill the tank,” Hanks said. “It might also be usable for helicopters to refill their buckets. If it helps get water on a wildfire, it pays for itself.”
The bill is for a five year program, with $5 million a year in grant money, which will need to be either re-established or sunset, which Hank said was responsible government. He said he has received support from both sides of the aisle for the bill.
When asked about his second bill, Hanks said, “That law shouldn’t have been passed in the first place. With the current movement to defund police, law-abiding citizens shouldn’t have to wait for law enforcement to respond. They shouldn’t have the means to protect themselves taken out of their hands. This is an affront to the Second Amendment.”
During Hanks first few days, Rep. Donald Valdez, (D-La Jara) demanded Hanks be stripped of his committees, or possibly even be expelled for attending the rally hosted by former President Donald Trump in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6.
Speaker of the House Alec Garnett (D-Denver) rebuked Valdez for using his moment of personal privilege at the podium to berate Hanks for his actions.
No actions were taken against Hanks from Valdez’s comments.
“I wasn’t offended by Valdez,” Hanks said. “I think the Speaker did the right thing by calling him out. I look forward to working with him, or anyone else. If they want to push the issue, I’m up to that fight.”
Hanks said he thought Valdez may have made the comments for political capital, recently announcing that he is throwing his hat into the ring of Democrats planning to run for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, currently held by Republican Lauren Boebert from Rifle.
Democrat Kerry Donovan, representing Salida in the 5th District, has also announced that she plans to run for the seat.
