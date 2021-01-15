Kate Woolman takes the reins at State Farm Salida

Kate Woolman is now the agent for the Salida State Farm Agency, filling the void left behind after Liz Peterson retired recently.
Woolman grew up in Minnesota but lived in Colorado Springs for the last five years. For the last three she also worked as a team member for State Farm.
When Peterson retired, however, Woolman was essentially promoted to take the reigns at the agency in Salida.
Woolman first attended a program while working as a State Farm team member and then was selected for a 17-week internship that helped lead to her new role.
“We love it here,” Woolman said. “It’s awesome.”
Woolman moved to their house in Poncha Springs with her husband, Chris, their 18-month daughter, Madelyn, and their two dogs.
“We enjoy getting out to the parks, going for hikes and getting out in the area,” she said.
Growing up in a small town herself in Minnesota also attracted Woolman to the area. “This is the type of environment we want to raise our daughter in,” she said.
Woolman started on Jan. 1 and has been busy getting up to speed. She said she’s enjoyed getting to know the people.
“Getting to know the customers is the best part,” Woolman said. “I really want to help the community and be involved with schools and activities.”
Getting to know the customers is also a big part of her job to help them find the right insurance.
“We’re risk managers; our job is to be the step between our customers and a catastrophe,” she said. “I take that seriously. It’s important to have conversations with customers so we know what they need and want so we’re insuring them properly.”
The State Farm Agency also has a new location in town: 130 W. Second St, unit 2 in the High Country Bank building.
While Woolman and the location are new, a couple of the previous team members stayed on at the agency, including Randi McCarty and Jaime Mouser. The agency also hired a new employee recently: Leeann Slaughenhaupt.
For more information, call 719-539-6265.
