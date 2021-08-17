Markets were mixed Monday after opening lower and then pairing losses ahead of retail earnings, and as China’s economic growth slowed more than expected.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed higher, outperforming the Nasdaq and Standard & Poor’s 500, as value continues to outperform growth this year.
Treasury yields were sharply lower, a sign that investor sentiment has soured on Delta-variant concerns.
European and Asian stocks were lower, along with oil, as investors price in lower demand.
