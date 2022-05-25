Equity markets finished lower after a profit warning from Snap (parent company of Snapchat) weighed on the technology sector.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq added to its year-to-date underperformance, which has been largely triggered by the shift in Fed policy to fight inflation.
International markets were also lower, with the focus on China.
While more policy support measures were announced to support the economy, growth forecasts continue to be lowered as a result of the ongoing lockdowns.
Helped by the cautious sentiment in equity markets, Treasury yields declined and bonds rose, while oil was little changed for the day at $111.
Last night Snap issued a profit warning ahead of its July earnings release citing a deteriorating macroeconomic environment.
Shares were down more than 40 percent, dragging other companies on the digital advertising space lower, including Meta and Alphabet, which together account for about 5 percent of the S&P 500.
While Snap is not a heavyweight in terms of market cap or span of influence in tech, the negative preannouncement serves as a cautionary sign that earnings headwinds are accumulating, and as a result estimates are being revised lower.
More broadly, a key takeaway from the first-quarter earnings season is that the demand backdrop remains favorable even as growth slows, but margins are under pressure as wage inflation and rising input costs are driving expenses higher.
Still, profitability remains elevated, supported by solid revenue growth and pricing power.
Edward Jones continues to expect corporate earnings to grow 5 percent to 8 percent this year.
With stock prices declining and earnings rising, valuations have improved, and the S&P 500 price-to-earnings ratio is now back to its 10-year average.
High inflation rising, rising interest rates, ongoing supply-chain shortages, and labor disruptions are all contributing to the deceleration of economic growth, which is now starting to show up in the data.
The preliminary May Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data for the U.S. indicated that business growth slowed this month, but activity continued to expand.
On the housing front new home sales posted a bigger-than-expected decline in April from March, as affordability has worsened meaningfully amid rising prices and higher borrowing costs.
Despite the headwinds to economic and earnings growth, we believe that there is enough underlying strength that the economy can avoid a contraction.
Incomes are supported by a tight labor market, household savings remain elevated, and debt is low, all signaling that consumer demand can hold up despite the surging inflation.
Long-term investors can have confidence in the broader outlook for both stocks and bonds, but a rebound will likely take time, with the evidence of moderating inflation and confidence that the Fed will not need to take a more aggressive tightening approach likely needed for markets to stage an enduing rally.
