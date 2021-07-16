U.S. equities finished mixed Thursday, even as corporate earnings results continue to beat analyst estimates.
Energy and technology stocks were the biggest laggards, while real estate and utility stocks posted gains.
U.S. Treasury 10-year bond yields continued their three-month slide, falling more than 5 basis points Thursday and hovering near 1.3 percent, while concerns over global economic growth remain in focus as Delta-variant cases continue to climb.
Crude oil was down $1.52 to $71.61 a barrel and the spot price of gold was up $4.50 to $1,829.50 an ounce.
