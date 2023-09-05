Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Huntsman Security, co-founded by Jonathan Litwiller, to its membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Huntsman Security offers custom security, camera and access control solutions for home or business. It is named for the radio call sign of the helicopter that accompanies U.S. presidents as they travel, Litwiller said.
Litwiller and his brother Christian founded the company to improve the private security market by bringing the founders’ federal law enforcement and military experience to the commercial sector.
Jonathan Litwiller is a former U. S. Secret Service special agent, and his brother flew Navy Special Warfare support missions as a helicopter pilot. Litwiller said their father was in the Navy, inspiring in him a deep desire to serve the country.
This on-the-ground field exposure gives them a unique perspective on the needs, demands and challenges of securing public spaces, he said.
Currently Litwiller lives with his wife, Melissa, and children, Graeme, 12, Declan, 10, Everett, 6, and Honour, 2, in Buena Vista.
As a locally owned business, Litwiller said Huntsman Security values communities above all else and is eager to bring their professional training and experience to the Arkansas River Valley.
“I would love to grow the business and empower others – support the local workforce,” Litwiller said.
To contact the business, call 719-395-1937 or visit www.huntsmansecuritygroup.com.
