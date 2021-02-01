Equity markets pulled back Friday and the S&P 500 logged its largest weekly loss in three months this week, as volatile trading in certain pockets of the market continued.
Despite the extreme swings in some heavily shorted stocks and concerns about speculative excesses, the fundamental conditions and outlook have not changed.
Economically sensitive sectors lagged, while defensive sectors like utilities and health care held up better, reflecting a cautious tone in the market.
However, there was no flight out of equities toward the safety of Treasury bonds, as the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield rose to 1.09 percent.
Johnson & Johnson announced that its one-dose vaccine demonstrated 66-percent effectiveness in protecting against COVID-19. However, it appeared to be less potent against other virus variants. If Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine is authorized by the FDA, it would be the third approved for emergency use in the United States.
The recent volatility and speculative trading by retail investors in a small number of stocks continues to dominate headlines.
These headlines are overshadowing a largely positive earnings season, which was in full swing this week.
With almost 40 percent of the S&P 500 companies already having reported earnings, 82 percent of them beat earnings estimates.
On the economic front, personal spending declined in December amidst worsening coronavirus trends and new restrictions on activity, but personal savings remain elevated, potentially indicating pent-up demand once the economy reopens.
Incomes rose more than expected and will likely get another boost in the coming month from the $900 billion fiscal-relief package that was passed by Congress in December.
Concerns around euphoric sentiment and market valuations have risen as January ended and the S&P 500 dipped into negative territory for the year.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was 1,623,750,389 with decliners outnumbering advancers.
The price of crude oil was down $.10 to $52.24.
The spot price of gold was up .29 percent to $1,840.60.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.