Equity markets started the week with a decline Monday, with volatility remaining elevated.
Early morning optimism around the Russian and Ukrainian talks reversed, giving way to weakness in the tech-heavy Nasdaq.
Chinese tech stocks came under pressure over concerns that China’s ties with Russia introduce some regulatory risk. Also, worsening COVID-19 cases in the country prompted new lockdowns with some factory operations impacted.
West Texas Intermediate oil fell 7 percent to $101, adding to last week’s 5.5 percent pullback amid hopes for a diplomatic solution to Ukraine and news that China imposed a lockdown on an entire region to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The 10-year Treasury yield climbed to 2.14 percent, its highest level since May 2019.
With no economic releases Monday, investors focused on the geopolitical risks and upcoming monetary policy tightening.
All eyes will be on the Federal Reserve’s two-day meeting and policy announcement on Wednesday.
Despite the war’s uncertainties, the Fed is poised to press on with rate hikes to tame inflation, which last month hit a 40-year high.
Analysts expect the Fed to hike interest rates by 0.25 percent and update its economic forecasts to reflect the more acute price pressures.
Policymakers’ inflation projection will likely move higher, and their growth and unemployment forecast lower.
Investors will be particularly focused on the “dot plot,” which shows poilcymakers’ forecast for the pace and magnitude of expected rate hikes.
Five rate hikes this year and four next year are likely to be penciled in for a total of nine hikes, which would bring the policy rate to 2.25-2.5 percent.
This would be in line with the historical median of nine hikes that have been observed over the past 11 tightening cycles going back to 1970.
However, monetary tightening is not in a preset course, and analysts suspect rate hike expectations will fluctuate along with the trajectory of economic growth.
The Fed lifting the policy rate from zero this week is unlikely to choke off the economy.
However, a flat yield curve (difference between the 10-year and two-year bond yields) suggests there might not be as much scope to normalize monetary policy as there has been in the past.
