Markets continue to sell off after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments at the Jackson Hole summit Aug. 26.
Oil prices moved lower today as well, with WTI crude oil down over 5.0 percent to $92 levels.
In equities, the technology-heavy Nasdaq led the move lower, after underperforming over the last several days.
Bond yields continue to push higher, with the 10-year Treasury yield steadily above 3.00 percent at 3.11 percent levels.
According to Edward Jones analysts yields may continue to grind higher in the months ahead, as the Fed continues its rate-hiking cycle and implements its quantitative-tightening balance-sheet reduction program.
However, given the uncertainty around growth, yields may not move much beyond the 3.5 percent levels they reached earlier this year.
The S&P Case-Shiller home price index was 18 percent higher in the month of June on a year-over-year basis, but below the 19.9 percent pace of gains in May.
While home price gains remain historically elevated, still in about the 95th percentile of gains, there has been some moderation in the pace of gains in recent months.
In the U.S., mortgage rates continue to inch higher, with the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate at 5.94 percent, close to the highs of the year of 6.04 percent.
The move higher in rates has put some downward pressure on housing demand and home prices, although the move has been slow given the ongoing low inventory of homes.
While in the near term this dynamic may keep the shelter and rent components of inflation elevated, Edward Jones said they would expect that over time higher mortgage rates and softening demand will have a dampening impact on core inflation.
The much-anticipated U.S. nonfarm payrolls report for the month of August will be released Friday.
Expectations are for an increase of 300,000 jobs, down from the 528,000 reported last month, and for the unemployment rate to remain at a historically low level of 3.5 percent.
Wage growth, a key component of services inflation, is expected to remain elevated at 5.3 percent year-over-year, above last month’s 5.2 percent wage gains.
Ed Jones said the strength in the U.S. labor market is one of the key reasons that the economy has been able to withstand higher central-bank rates without too much shock to the consumer or household demand.
Nonetheless, as the Fed continues its path higher analysts would expect more companies and industries to slow hiring plans and some implement layoffs.
This may show up in the form of higher unemployment over time as well as potentially lower wage gains in the months ahead.
