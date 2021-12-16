U.S. equity markets ended sharply higher, as markets cheered the fact that the Federal Reserve did not offer any more hawkish surprises in today’s meeting.
Fed chair Jerome Powell painted a picture of a healthy U.S. economy, which is expected to grow above-trend next year, while unemployment falls to 3.5 percent levels.
From a sector perspective, we saw the laggards of the last few days outperform, with technology leading the rally.
Areas like health care and utilities also outperformed the broader market. Notably, the 10-year Treasury yield climbed slightly higher, to 1.46 percent levels, while the VIX volatility index fell sharply, down 16 percent to under 20 levels.
As expected, the U.S. Federal Reserve today announced that it would be accelerating its balance-sheet tapering process to $30 billion per month, allowing it to wind down tapering by the first quarter of 2022.
The FOMC also released a new set of economic projections, which indicated that the Fed may consider hiking the fed funds rate up to three times next year.
Notably, neither of these outcomes surprised markets, which were expecting the faster taper and two to three rate hikes next year.
Perhaps what did come as a welcome surprise was the solid outlook on economic growth (4.0 percent year-over-year), inflation (2.6 percent), and unemployment (3.5 percent) next year, alongside an upbeat tone from Fed Chair Powell on the resilience of the economy.
We continue to believe that while the Fed will begin its rate-hiking cycle next year, the level and pace of rates will not undermine the broader economic expansion.
Meanwhile, retail sales in the U.S. for the month of November missed estimates, coming in at 0.3 percent month-over-month, verses expectations for 0.8 percent.
We saw underperformance in electronics and appliance sales, down 4.6 percent, which may reflect ongoing supply-chain challenges in this sector.
Sales for food and drink remain intact, up about 1.0 percent for the month.
As we head toward year-end, consumers will be facing dual forces, as the path of the virus causes uncertainty, while lower energy prices offer some relief at the gas pump.
Overall, we continue to feel that the U.S. consumer remains healthy, with strong balance sheets and savings rates, which help keep the demand picture intact as the supply bottlenecks clear and we see better reopening trends in the months ahead.
